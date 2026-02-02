Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Unity Software (U)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Unity Software (NYSE: U):

1/21/2026 – Unity Software had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

1/15/2026 – Unity Software was upgraded by analysts at Freedom Capital to a “strong-buy” rating.

1/13/2026 – Unity Software had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $42.00 to $47.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/13/2026 – Unity Software had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $52.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/8/2026 – Unity Software had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $54.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/5/2026 – Unity Software had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $49.00 to $55.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/11/2025 – Unity Software was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $59.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $43.00.

12/11/2025 – Unity Software was upgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

12/6/2025 – Unity Software was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/5/2025 – Unity Software was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $51.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $42.00.

In other Unity Software news, COO Alexander Blum sold 40,693 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total transaction of $1,683,876.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 563,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,301,822.84. This trade represents a 6.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.93, for a total value of $10,482,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,048,146 shares in the company, valued at $43,948,761.78. The trade was a 19.26% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 1,397,935 shares of company stock valued at $65,679,498 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.61% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software is a leading provider of a real-time 3D development platform that enables creators across industries to design, build and operate interactive, real-time experiences. Originally focused on the game development market, Unity’s technology now extends into sectors such as film, automotive, architecture, engineering and construction, delivering immersive content for mobile, desktop, console, augmented reality and virtual reality devices. The company’s core offering comprises a suite of authoring tools, runtime engines and cloud services that streamline the creation and deployment of interactive 3D applications.

The Unity Editor serves as the central hub where developers design scenes, script behavior and iterate on assets.

