Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Unity Software (U)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Unity Software (NYSE: U):
- 1/21/2026 – Unity Software had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 1/15/2026 – Unity Software was upgraded by analysts at Freedom Capital to a “strong-buy” rating.
- 1/13/2026 – Unity Software had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $42.00 to $47.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 1/13/2026 – Unity Software had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $52.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/8/2026 – Unity Software had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $54.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/5/2026 – Unity Software had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $49.00 to $55.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 12/11/2025 – Unity Software was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $59.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $43.00.
- 12/11/2025 – Unity Software was upgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.
- 12/6/2025 – Unity Software was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 12/5/2025 – Unity Software was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $51.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $42.00.
Insider Activity
In other Unity Software news, COO Alexander Blum sold 40,693 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total transaction of $1,683,876.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 563,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,301,822.84. This trade represents a 6.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.93, for a total value of $10,482,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,048,146 shares in the company, valued at $43,948,761.78. The trade was a 19.26% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 1,397,935 shares of company stock valued at $65,679,498 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.61% of the company’s stock.
The Unity Editor serves as the central hub where developers design scenes, script behavior and iterate on assets.
