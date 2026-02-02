West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. $WFG Position Boosted by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Free Report) by 31,861.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 896,852 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 894,046 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in West Fraser Timber were worth $60,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 230,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,764,000 after buying an additional 6,640 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC increased its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 2.6% in the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 8,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in West Fraser Timber by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 178,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,092,000 after buying an additional 3,507 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.23% of the company’s stock.

West Fraser Timber Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WFG opened at $68.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of -20.41 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.08. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 1-year low of $57.34 and a 1-year high of $88.75.

West Fraser Timber Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 29th. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio is presently -38.21%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of West Fraser Timber from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Zacks Research cut West Fraser Timber from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. CIBC cut West Fraser Timber from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on West Fraser Timber from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

About West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. (NYSE: WFG) is a leading North American diversified wood products company headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia. The company operates a broad portfolio of manufacturing facilities that produce lumber, engineered wood products such as laminated veneer lumber (LVL), oriented strand board (OSB) and plywood, as well as medium density fibreboard (MDF), particleboard, pulp and paper. West Fraser’s integrated production model spans harvesting, milling and finishing, allowing it to serve a wide range of residential, commercial and industrial construction markets.

Founded in 1955 as West Fraser Mills, the company has grown through both organic investment and strategic acquisitions to become one of the largest lumber producers in the world.

