Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC Has $48.47 Million Holdings in Accenture PLC $ACN

Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,567 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 8,720 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for about 3.0% of Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $48,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,129,782 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,466,641,000 after buying an additional 1,315,548 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Accenture by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,016,605 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,373,925,000 after buying an additional 326,979 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 1.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,042,843 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,182,331,000 after acquiring an additional 147,931 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 12.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,147,796 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,502,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,970 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,637,640,000. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on ACN. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Accenture from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. Dbs Bank raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $370.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.38.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $366,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 28,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,756,925. The trade was a 4.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.62, for a total transaction of $1,459,250.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 8,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,120,685.38. The trade was a 40.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,934 shares of company stock valued at $5,965,166. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Price Performance

ACN stock opened at $263.58 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $270.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $257.71. The firm has a market cap of $162.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Accenture PLC has a 12 month low of $229.40 and a 12 month high of $398.35.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 18th. The information technology services provider reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.21. Accenture had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 26.65%. The business had revenue of $18.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.520-13.900 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.88%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture is a global professional services company that provides a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. The firm works with organizations across industries to design and implement business transformation programs, deploy and manage enterprise technology, optimize operations, and develop customer and digital experiences. Its offerings encompass management and technology consulting, systems integration, application and infrastructure services, cloud migration and managed services, as well as security and analytics capabilities.

The company delivers industry- and function-specific solutions, combining consulting expertise with proprietary tools, platforms and partnerships with major technology vendors.

