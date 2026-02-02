Win Advisors Inc. Invests $1.08 Million in Crown Castle Inc. $CCI

Win Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,077,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 199.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 7,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 5,117 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 31,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Crown Castle by 9.6% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 31,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Crown Castle by 12.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 685,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,134,000 after purchasing an additional 76,064 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CCI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Crown Castle from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Crown Castle from $124.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Crown Castle from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $102.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.75.

CCI stock opened at $86.82 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.56. Crown Castle Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.21 and a fifty-two week high of $115.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th were given a dividend of $1.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 15th. This represents a $4.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.9%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is -39.98%.

Crown Castle is a U.S.-focused communications infrastructure company organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, operates and leases shared wireless infrastructure. Its primary business consists of providing tower-based site leases, small cell networks and fiber solutions that support mobile voice and data transmission for wireless carriers, cable companies and other enterprise customers. The company’s assets are positioned to enable network coverage and capacity, including the densification projects associated with 4G LTE and 5G deployments.

Its product and service offerings include ground-based tower sites that host multiple wireless operators, distributed small cell nodes and associated fiber backhaul used to connect sites into carrier networks, and site development and maintenance services.

