Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,599 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $9,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VIG. Curio Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4,300.0% during the second quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 526.7% in the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $224.02 on Monday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $169.32 and a 1 year high of $225.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.42. The company has a market cap of $103.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

