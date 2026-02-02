Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF $SGOV

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 161,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,302 shares during the period. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 1.1% of Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $16,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 10,406.6% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,874,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,303,223,000 after buying an additional 22,656,682 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $166,116,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 110.4% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,473,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,316 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 287.0% in the third quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,704,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,139 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 79.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,125,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,986,000 after purchasing an additional 943,581 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0%

SGOV stock opened at $100.67 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $100.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.53. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.27 and a 1 year high of $100.74.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (SGOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasurys maturing in less than or equal to three months. SGOV was launched on May 26, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.