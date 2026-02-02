Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Acquires New Stake in Dine Brands Global, Inc. $DIN

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 36,214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $895,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd owned about 0.24% of Dine Brands Global as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 10.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,451 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,662,000 after buying an additional 6,908 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 507,801 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,817,000 after purchasing an additional 172,013 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 13,736 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 4,474 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. grew its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 33.3% in the second quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. now owns 2,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dine Brands Global Price Performance

Shares of DIN stock opened at $34.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $495.76 million, a PE ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.86. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.63 and a 1-year high of $39.68.

Dine Brands Global Cuts Dividend

Dine Brands Global ( NYSE:DIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.09). Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 3.91% and a negative return on equity of 26.01%. The company had revenue of $216.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. Dine Brands Global’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 23rd. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio is 33.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $29.00 price target on Dine Brands Global in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $21.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dine Brands Global

In other news, Director Richard J. Dahl bought 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.47 per share, with a total value of $98,892.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,892. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Howard M. Berk bought 4,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.50 per share, with a total value of $100,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 41,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,027,701.50. This represents a 10.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 8,332 shares of company stock valued at $220,455. Company insiders own 4.56% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc is a leading franchisor and operator of full‐service restaurants in the casual dining and breakfast segments. The company’s primary brands include IHOP®, known for its wide variety of breakfast offerings and pancakes, and Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill + Bar®, a casual dining concept featuring a range of American entrées, appetizers and cocktails. Through its franchise model, Dine Brands works with independent restaurant owners to develop, market and support both domestic and international locations.

The origins of Dine Brands Global date back to the founding of the International House of Pancakes (IHOP) in 1958 in California.

