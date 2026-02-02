Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Acquires Shares of 32,640 Koppers Holdings Inc. $KOP

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 32,640 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,000.

Get Koppers alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Koppers by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,248,032 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,124,000 after purchasing an additional 26,704 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Koppers by 7.4% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 814,831 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,197,000 after purchasing an additional 56,170 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Koppers by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 321,277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,327,000 after buying an additional 34,188 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Koppers by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 224,670 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,223,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Koppers by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 206,883 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,651,000 after buying an additional 5,579 shares during the last quarter. 92.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Koppers Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KOP opened at $29.52 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $578.79 million, a PE ratio of 36.89 and a beta of 1.40. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.99 and a fifty-two week high of $35.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.91.

Koppers Announces Dividend

Koppers ( NYSE:KOP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.04). Koppers had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 0.84%.The company had revenue of $485.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Koppers has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.000-4.150 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 28th. Koppers’s dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KOP has been the subject of several research reports. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Koppers in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Zacks Research cut Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Koppers from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Koppers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Koppers

Koppers Profile

(Free Report)

Koppers Company, Inc is a global specialty chemicals and materials manufacturer serving diverse industrial markets. The company operates through two primary segments: Carbon Materials & Chemicals, which produces a range of coal tar–based products, phenolic specialties and carbon compounds; and Railroad Products & Services, which offers wood treating and infrastructure services for rail and utility customers.

In its Carbon Materials & Chemicals segment, Koppers supplies coal tar pitch, refined creosote, coal tar‐based distillates and phenolic resins used in aluminum smelting, graphite electrode manufacture, carbon fiber production, and water treatment applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Koppers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koppers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.