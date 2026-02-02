Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Buys New Shares in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. $SAFT

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,218 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $864,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of Safety Insurance Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SAFT. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 159.3% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 27,612 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after buying an additional 16,964 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 289.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 13,342 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 19,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 7,865 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 50.3% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 70,705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,998,000 after buying an additional 23,671 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. 81.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SAFT stock opened at $78.70 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.04 and a 12 month high of $84.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.22.

Safety Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SAFT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $323.21 million during the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 8.85%.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Safety Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Safety Insurance Group, Inc is a publicly traded property and casualty insurance holding company incorporated in Massachusetts in 1994. Its principal subsidiary, Safety Insurance Company, traces its roots back to 1923 and has since evolved into a regional personal lines insurer. The company is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, and trades on the Nasdaq under the symbol SAFT.

Safety Insurance Group focuses primarily on private passenger automobile and homeowners insurance products, along with dwelling fire, umbrella liability, and certain commercial auto coverages.

