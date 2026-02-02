Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Makes New Investment in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. $PLOW

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 27,644 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd owned 0.12% of Douglas Dynamics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Douglas Dynamics alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 0.4% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,281,587 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $67,238,000 after buying an additional 8,584 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 539,933 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $15,915,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 309,114 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 298,934 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Douglas Dynamics by 58.2% during the second quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 278,704 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,213,000 after purchasing an additional 102,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Dynamics Price Performance

NYSE:PLOW opened at $37.65 on Monday. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.30 and a 12-month high of $38.58. The firm has a market cap of $867.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Douglas Dynamics Announces Dividend

Douglas Dynamics ( NYSE:PLOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The business had revenue of $162.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.27 million. Research analysts expect that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were given a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Douglas Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 67.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PLOW. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Douglas Dynamics in a research report on Monday, December 29th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Douglas Dynamics in a report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Douglas Dynamics

Douglas Dynamics Profile

(Free Report)

Douglas Dynamics, Inc is a leading designer, manufacturer and distributor of snow and ice removal equipment for commercial, municipal and residential markets. The company’s product portfolio encompasses a wide range of truck-mounted plows, spreaders, salt brine systems and related accessories engineered to perform in challenging winter conditions. Its offerings cater to professional snow contractors, government agencies and retail customers seeking reliable solutions for snow and ice management.

Douglas Dynamics markets its products under several well-known brands, including Fisher Engineering, Western Products, Hiniker Company and Buyers Products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.