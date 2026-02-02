Yacktman Asset Management LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Yacktman Asset Management LP reduced its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 216,881 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,734 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin comprises 1.5% of Yacktman Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Yacktman Asset Management LP’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $108,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LMT. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 5.4% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 973 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apexium Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 957 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.
- Positive Sentiment: Company outlook and defense demand — Lockheed gave an upbeat 2026 profit/revenue outlook and cited strong fighter-jet and missile demand alongside a record backlog that supports multi‑year revenue visibility. Reuters: Lockheed Martin forecasts upbeat 2026 profit, revenue
- Positive Sentiment: THAAD and production ramp — Lockheed signed a framework to quadruple THAAD interceptor output (to ~400/year) and will expand munitions capacity, a clear revenue/margin tailwind if sustained. PR Newswire: Lockheed Martin and U.S. Department of War sign framework agreement
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst price-target lifts — Several firms raised targets this morning (Truist to $695, JPMorgan to $680, TD Cowen to $670, RBC to $650), supporting the stock’s upside narrative. MarketScreener: Truist raises price target MarketScreener: JPMorgan raises price target MarketScreener: TD Cowen raises price target MarketScreener: RBC raises price target
- Neutral Sentiment: Q4 results were mixed — revenue and cash flow were strong and backlog is record‑high, but reported EPS comparisons and some measure revisions caused mixed headlines; investors are weighing growth vs. margin/earnings trajectory. PR Newswire: Q4 and FY2025 results
- Neutral Sentiment: FY2026 guidance: narrow differences vs. consensus — management issued EPS guidance of 29.35–30.25 and revenue guidance roughly $77.5B–$80.0B, close to Street expectations but leaving little margin for surprise; this reduces forecast risk but limits upside if growth slows. Reuters: Guidance details
- Negative Sentiment: Some analyst caution remains — Deutsche Bank raised its target but still implies a modest downside versus current levels, showing not all brokers see large incremental upside. MarketScreener: Deutsche Bank raises target but below current price
- Negative Sentiment: Insider selling flagged — recent disclosed insider sales (no purchases) could be read as minor negative signal for sentiment or liquidity needs. QuiverQuant: Q4 earnings and insider activity
Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $5.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $20.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.84 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 108.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
LMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $543.00 target price (down from $630.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $492.00 to $611.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $582.59.
Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.
Lockheed Martin’s product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.
