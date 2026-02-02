Yacktman Asset Management LP Lowers Stock Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. $TSN

Yacktman Asset Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,548,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,771 shares during the period. Tyson Foods makes up 1.9% of Yacktman Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Yacktman Asset Management LP’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $138,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TSN. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 10.0% during the third quarter. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.4% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 56,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 25.0% during the second quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 26,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 93.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TSN shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Tyson Foods from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised Tyson Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets set a $67.00 price target on shares of Tyson Foods and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.60.

Tyson Foods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $65.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $23.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.94. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.56 and a fifty-two week high of $65.96.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.30. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyson Foods Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently 153.38%.

Insider Activity at Tyson Foods

In other Tyson Foods news, CFO Curt Calaway sold 6,539 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total value of $373,965.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 31,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,820,529.27. This trade represents a 17.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 100,301 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Friday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total transaction of $5,822,473.05. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 2,989,415 shares in the company, valued at $173,535,540.75. This represents a 3.25% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 2.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Tyson Foods

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc (NYSE: TSN) is a multinational food company primarily engaged in the production, processing and marketing of protein-based and prepared food products. Founded in 1935 and headquartered in Springdale, Arkansas, the company is one of the world’s largest processors of chicken, beef and pork. Its operations span live animal procurement and farming relationships through slaughter, further processing and distribution, supplying raw protein and value-added prepared foods to retail, foodservice and industrial customers.

The company’s product portfolio covers fresh and frozen meats, branded and private-label prepared foods, and a range of value-added items such as ready-to-eat and ready-to-cook meals, snack and sandwich meats.

Featured Articles

