Yacktman Asset Management LP Raises Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 35.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 174,588 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,588 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $60,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 105 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $333.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $376.75.

Shares of UNH opened at $287.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $260.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $234.60 and a 12 month high of $606.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $330.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $323.73.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $113.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.38 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 2.69%.UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.81 EPS. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.750- EPS. Research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 8th were given a $2.21 dividend. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 67.02%.

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company’s benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

