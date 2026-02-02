Yacktman Asset Management LP Sells 102,861 Shares of L3Harris Technologies Inc $LHX

Yacktman Asset Management LP trimmed its position in L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 416,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,861 shares during the period. L3Harris Technologies accounts for 1.8% of Yacktman Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Yacktman Asset Management LP’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $127,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kiker Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 137.0% in the second quarter. Kiker Wealth Management LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 1,842.9% during the third quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

LHX opened at $342.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.15, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $308.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $291.76. L3Harris Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $193.09 and a twelve month high of $369.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.47 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies Inc will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This is a positive change from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.27%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LHX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial set a $364.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Friday. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.07.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 14,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.05, for a total transaction of $4,266,179.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 144,426 shares in the company, valued at $43,479,447.30. The trade was a 8.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE: LHX) is an American aerospace and defense company formed in 2019 through the combination of L3 Technologies and Harris Corporation. Headquartered in Melbourne, Florida, the company designs, manufactures and supports a broad range of technology solutions for government and commercial customers, with a particular emphasis on defense, intelligence and public safety applications.

The company’s offerings span communications systems, avionics, electronic warfare, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) sensors, space systems and mission integration.

