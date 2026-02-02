Yacktman Asset Management LP Sells 1,100 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated $TDY

Yacktman Asset Management LP trimmed its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 31.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 874.5% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,949 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 834 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,161 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 745 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teledyne Technologies

In related news, Director Michael T. Smith sold 2,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.00, for a total transaction of $1,533,249.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 47,328 shares in the company, valued at $29,390,688. This represents a 4.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Stock Down 0.9%

TDY opened at $619.75 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $537.88 and a 200-day moving average of $543.42. The company has a market capitalization of $29.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $419.00 and a fifty-two week high of $630.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $6.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.83 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 14.63%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.52 earnings per share. Teledyne Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 23.450-23.850 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 5.40-5.500 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 21.55 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Barclays upped their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $579.00 to $599.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $615.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $567.00 to $604.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $620.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $627.88.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE: TDY), headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California, is a diversified industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and supports sophisticated electronic systems, instruments and imaging products. Founded in 1960 by Henry Singleton and George Kozmetsky, Teledyne has grown into a multinational provider of high-performance equipment and software for commercial, scientific and government customers. Its offerings are used in markets that include aerospace and defense, marine, industrial manufacturing, environmental monitoring and scientific research.

The company operates through businesses that develop precision instrumentation, digital imaging products, engineered systems and aerospace and defense electronics.

Featured Stories

