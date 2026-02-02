Yacktman Asset Management LP Sells 111,238 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation $CTSH

Yacktman Asset Management LP cut its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,299,434 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 111,238 shares during the quarter. Cognizant Technology Solutions makes up about 3.0% of Yacktman Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Yacktman Asset Management LP’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $221,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.5% during the second quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 29,843 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Security National Bank of SO Dak boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.6% in the second quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 24,635 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 366 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. STF Management LP increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. STF Management LP now owns 7,534 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 8,400 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Cognizant Technology Solutions

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, CEO Ravi Kumar Singisetti sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $250,031.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 75,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,037,074.54. This trade represents a 3.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.52, for a total value of $584,640.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 47,729 shares in the company, valued at $3,986,326.08. This trade represents a 12.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,706 shares of company stock worth $2,317,281. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CTSH shares. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 target price (up previously from $87.00) on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.28.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of CTSH opened at $82.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $39.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation has a 1 year low of $65.15 and a 1 year high of $90.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.93.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ: CTSH) is a global professional services company that provides information technology, consulting and business process services to large enterprises. Its core offerings include digital engineering, application development and maintenance, cloud migration and managed services, data analytics and artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and industry-specific solutions. Cognizant works with clients to design and implement technology-enabled transformations that address customer experience, operational efficiency and new product and service delivery.

Founded in the 1990s and headquartered in Teaneck, New Jersey, Cognizant has grown into a multinational organization with delivery centers and operations across the Americas, Europe, and Asia.

