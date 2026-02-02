Yacktman Asset Management LP Sells 92,189 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. $DAR

Yacktman Asset Management LP lowered its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,486,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,189 shares during the quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP owned 0.94% of Darling Ingredients worth $45,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its position in Darling Ingredients by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Darling Ingredients by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 18,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 4,002 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 37.6% during the third quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 42,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 11,533 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Stock Down 0.5%

NYSE:DAR opened at $45.65 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.49. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $47.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 1.84%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on DAR. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group set a $50.00 target price on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Darling Ingredients from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.63.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE: DAR) is a global leader in converting edible and inedible bio-nutrient streams into sustainable food, feed ingredients, renewable fuels and specialty products. Founded in 1882 and headquartered in Irving, Texas, the company builds on more than a century of experience in animal rendering and by-product recycling. Over time, Darling has expanded its capabilities beyond traditional rendering to include advanced processing technologies that support a circular economy and reduce waste from food and agricultural industries.

The company’s core operations revolve around four primary segments: Feed Ingredients & Services, Food & Nutrition, Fuel Ingredients & Services, and Specialty Ingredients.

