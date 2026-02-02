Yacktman Asset Management LP Trims Stock Position in Comcast Corporation $CMCSA

Yacktman Asset Management LP cut its holdings in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,169,000 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 74,500 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP’s holdings in Comcast were worth $36,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital A Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 173.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 687 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co grew its position in Comcast by 433.3% during the second quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 768 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new position in Comcast in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 403.5% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the second quarter worth about $31,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Key Comcast News
Here are the key news stories impacting Comcast this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 earnings beat — Comcast reported adjusted EPS of $0.84 (above consensus) with revenue roughly in line; management highlighted Theme Parks and Peacock as growth drivers that offset headwinds in broadband and Studios. CMCSA Q4 Earnings Beat On Theme Parks and Peacock Strength
- Positive Sentiment: Peacock subscriber growth and Theme Parks momentum — Peacock reached large subscriber counts (~44M) and parks (including Epic Universe) drove better consumer revenue, supporting upside to future content and leisure revenue. Peacock Hits 44 Million Subscribers But Losses Widen
- Positive Sentiment: Dividend maintained — Comcast confirmed a quarterly dividend ($0.33 / $1.32 annualized), supporting income-focused investors and the stock’s yield profile. Comcast Maintains Dividend on an Annualized Basis in 2026
- Positive Sentiment: Unusual options activity — Heavy call buying was reported around the print, indicating some traders positioned for further upside or volatility following the earnings release. Looking At Comcast’s Recent Unusual Options Activity
- Neutral Sentiment: Market reaction mixed — coverage notes the company beat on EPS but revenue was essentially flat y/y and key metrics (broadband churn, studio comps) created a mixed read for near-term growth. Comcast shares rise after in-line Q4 report, overcoming tough environment
- Negative Sentiment: Broadband subscriber losses persisted — Comcast lost more broadband customers than expected as wireless competitors lure consumers, adding pressure to its core high-margin business and long-term growth outlook. Comcast sheds more broadband customers as wireless competition mounts
- Negative Sentiment: Analysts trimmed price targets — Several firms lowered PTs (TD Cowen to $39, Deutsche Bank to $35, Scotiabank to $35.25) citing slower broadband trends and studio uncertainty; ratings largely remain Buy/Peer‑perform, but lowered PTs can weigh on sentiment. TD Cowen Adjusts Price Target Deutsche Bank Adjusts Price Target on Comcast to $35 Scotiabank Adjusts Price Target on Comcast to $35.25
- Negative Sentiment: Studio and box-office headwinds — Broader industry weakness in franchise box-office performance raises near-term risk for Comcast’s Studios revenue and content profitability. Hollywood has an IP problem: Box office sales are banking on franchise hits that keep falling flat
Comcast Price Performance
Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $32.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.35 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 16.86%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Comcast Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.96%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (down previously from $39.00) on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Comcast from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 15th. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their target price on Comcast from $28.10 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Arete Research set a $23.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $37.50 to $35.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.90.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CMCSA
About Comcast
Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) is a diversified global media and technology company headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Its principal operations are organized around Comcast Cable, which provides broadband internet, video, voice and wireless services to residential and business customers in the United States under the Xfinity and Comcast Business brands, and NBCUniversal, a media and entertainment group that develops, produces and distributes content across broadcast and cable networks, film, and streaming platforms.
NBCUniversal’s assets include the NBC broadcast network, a portfolio of cable channels, Universal Pictures and other film and television production businesses, and the Peacock streaming service.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Comcast
- Trump just signed it
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- This is the Exact Moment the AI Boom Will End
- GOLD ALERT
- New Banking Law #1582 Could Unlock $21 Trillion for Americans
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.