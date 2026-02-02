Yacktman Asset Management LP Trims Stock Position in Comcast Corporation $CMCSA

Yacktman Asset Management LP cut its holdings in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,169,000 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 74,500 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP’s holdings in Comcast were worth $36,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital A Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 173.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 687 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co grew its position in Comcast by 433.3% during the second quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 768 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new position in Comcast in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 403.5% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the second quarter worth about $31,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $29.75 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.81. Comcast Corporation has a 52 week low of $25.75 and a 52 week high of $37.97.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $32.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.35 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 16.86%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.96%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (down previously from $39.00) on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Comcast from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 15th. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their target price on Comcast from $28.10 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Arete Research set a $23.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $37.50 to $35.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.90.

Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) is a diversified global media and technology company headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Its principal operations are organized around Comcast Cable, which provides broadband internet, video, voice and wireless services to residential and business customers in the United States under the Xfinity and Comcast Business brands, and NBCUniversal, a media and entertainment group that develops, produces and distributes content across broadcast and cable networks, film, and streaming platforms.

NBCUniversal’s assets include the NBC broadcast network, a portfolio of cable channels, Universal Pictures and other film and television production businesses, and the Peacock streaming service.

