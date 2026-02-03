12,651 Shares in United Airlines Holdings Inc $UAL Bought by Truxt Investmentos Ltda.

Truxt Investmentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 12,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,221,000. United Airlines accounts for approximately 1.8% of Truxt Investmentos Ltda.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UAL. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in United Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in United Airlines by 15,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 608 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 454.5% in the second quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 610 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UAL has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of United Airlines from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Argus decreased their price objective on United Airlines from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Barclays increased their price target on United Airlines from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on United Airlines in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Airlines presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.97.

Shares of NASDAQ UAL opened at $107.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $34.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.31. United Airlines Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $52.00 and a 12 month high of $119.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.68 and a 200-day moving average of $101.98.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.13. United Airlines had a return on equity of 25.13% and a net margin of 5.68%.The business had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. United Airlines has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.000-1.500 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 12.000-14.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings Inc will post 12.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO J Scott Kirby sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.86, for a total value of $12,943,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 666,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,892,465.10. This represents a 15.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc operates United Airlines, a major U.S. full-service passenger carrier providing scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The company offers a comprehensive route network that covers domestic markets across the United States as well as extensive international service to Europe, Asia, Latin America, and the Pacific. United operates a mixed fleet of narrow- and wide-body aircraft on point-to-point and hub-and-spoke routes, and supports corporate and leisure travel through offerings such as premium cabins, basic economy, and ancillary services including baggage, seat selection and in-flight amenities.

In addition to passenger operations, United provides cargo services through United Cargo, handling freight, mail and specialized shipments.

