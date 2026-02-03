Abbott Laboratories $ABT Shares Sold by Callan Family Office LLC

Callan Family Office LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,664 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 5,499 shares during the period. Callan Family Office LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $12,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IMG Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 759.1% in the second quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 189 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Guerra Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 81.3% in the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Freedom Capital raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Leerink Partners cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $119.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $146.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.05.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

ABT stock opened at $109.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $122.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.35. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $105.27 and a 12 month high of $141.23. The company has a market capitalization of $190.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.50. The business had revenue of $11.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.80 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 17.94%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. Abbott Laboratories has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.120-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.550-5.800 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 15th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 67.74%.

Trending Headlines about Abbott Laboratories

Here are the key news stories impacting Abbott Laboratories this week:

Positive Sentiment: Abbott’s CEO personally invested roughly $2M while the stock has been under pressure — a management buy that signals confidence to shareholders and can help stabilize sentiment. Article Title

Abbott’s CEO personally invested roughly $2M while the stock has been under pressure — a management buy that signals confidence to shareholders and can help stabilize sentiment. Positive Sentiment: Freedom Capital upgraded ABT to a Buy (recently lowering its PT to $120), which gives the stock a retail/institutional buying narrative despite the lower target. Article Title

Freedom Capital upgraded ABT to a Buy (recently lowering its PT to $120), which gives the stock a retail/institutional buying narrative despite the lower target. Positive Sentiment: Long‑term bull case pieces note Abbott’s Dividend Aristocrat status, multi‑year revenue growth and strong balance sheet, reinforcing a buy-and-hold thesis for income/quality investors. Article Title

Long‑term bull case pieces note Abbott’s Dividend Aristocrat status, multi‑year revenue growth and strong balance sheet, reinforcing a buy-and-hold thesis for income/quality investors. Positive Sentiment: Opinion/bull-case coverage outlines structural upside from diagnostics and recurring revenue streams, offering a narrative that could attract growth‑oriented buyers. Article Title

Opinion/bull-case coverage outlines structural upside from diagnostics and recurring revenue streams, offering a narrative that could attract growth‑oriented buyers. Neutral Sentiment: Abbott’s deal with Exact Sciences is reshaping its diagnostics footprint (strategic upside), but its nutrition business is undergoing a reset — a mixed development that likely means longer lead times before clear earnings upside. Article Title

Abbott’s deal with Exact Sciences is reshaping its diagnostics footprint (strategic upside), but its nutrition business is undergoing a reset — a mixed development that likely means longer lead times before clear earnings upside. Neutral Sentiment: Barclays trimmed its price target from $169 to $142 but kept an Overweight rating, signaling conviction in Abbott’s story despite near-term headwinds. Article Title

Barclays trimmed its price target from $169 to $142 but kept an Overweight rating, signaling conviction in Abbott’s story despite near-term headwinds. Neutral Sentiment: Valuation comparisons (e.g., Zacks piece on NVST vs ABT) highlight Abbott as a relatively lower-volatility, dividend-oriented option — useful context but not an immediate catalyst. Article Title

Valuation comparisons (e.g., Zacks piece on NVST vs ABT) highlight Abbott as a relatively lower-volatility, dividend-oriented option — useful context but not an immediate catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Daiwa cut its price target to $113 — a downgrade that adds selling pressure from analysts and may weigh on near‑term sentiment. Article Title

Daiwa cut its price target to $113 — a downgrade that adds selling pressure from analysts and may weigh on near‑term sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Leerink lowered its target to $119, another analyst haircut that contributes to a chorus of reduced near‑term expectations. Article Title

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories is a global healthcare company headquartered in Abbott Park, Illinois, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products and services. Founded in 1888, Abbott operates through multiple business areas that focus on diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and established pharmaceuticals. The company supplies hospitals, clinics, laboratories, retailers and direct-to-consumer channels with products intended to diagnose, treat and manage a wide range of health conditions.

In diagnostics, Abbott provides laboratory and point-of-care testing platforms and assays used to detect infectious diseases, chronic conditions and biomarkers; its Alinity family of instruments and rapid-test solutions are examples of this capability.

