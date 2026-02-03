Allianz Asset Management GmbH Buys 487,595 Shares of Jabil, Inc. $JBL

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 180.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 758,326 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 487,595 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Jabil were worth $164,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Jabil during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 250.0% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp bought a new position in shares of Jabil during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Traub Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jabil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Jabil by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 17,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $4,300,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 1,111,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,864,750. This trade represents a 1.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $126,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 33,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,542,800. The trade was a 1.45% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 181,107 shares of company stock worth $42,042,614 over the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on JBL shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Jabil in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Jabil in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 target price on shares of Jabil in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Jabil from $255.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.71.

Shares of NYSE:JBL opened at $243.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $229.96 and a 200-day moving average of $218.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.70 billion, a PE ratio of 37.86, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Jabil, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.66 and a 12 month high of $258.05.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 17th. The technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.15. Jabil had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 75.96%. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Jabil has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.550-11.550 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.270-2.670 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jabil, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Jabil’s payout ratio is 4.98%.

Jabil Inc (NYSE: JBL) is a global manufacturing solutions provider specializing in electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and diversified products across a wide range of industries. The company partners with original equipment manufacturers to deliver design engineering, supply chain management, precision manufacturing, and aftermarket services. Jabil’s expertise spans sectors such as healthcare, automotive, clean technology, telecommunications, consumer electronics, and packaging, enabling it to support both high-volume production and complex, mission-critical applications.

