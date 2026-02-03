Allianz Asset Management GmbH Buys 487,595 Shares of Jabil, Inc. $JBL

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 180.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 758,326 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 487,595 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Jabil were worth $164,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Jabil during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 250.0% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp bought a new position in shares of Jabil during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Traub Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jabil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Jabil by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at Jabil
In related news, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 17,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $4,300,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 1,111,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,864,750. This trade represents a 1.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $126,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 33,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,542,800. The trade was a 1.45% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 181,107 shares of company stock worth $42,042,614 over the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Jabil
Jabil Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:JBL opened at $243.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $229.96 and a 200-day moving average of $218.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.70 billion, a PE ratio of 37.86, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Jabil, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.66 and a 12 month high of $258.05.
Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 17th. The technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.15. Jabil had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 75.96%. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Jabil has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.550-11.550 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.270-2.670 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jabil, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Jabil Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Jabil’s payout ratio is 4.98%.
Jabil Profile
Jabil Inc (NYSE: JBL) is a global manufacturing solutions provider specializing in electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and diversified products across a wide range of industries. The company partners with original equipment manufacturers to deliver design engineering, supply chain management, precision manufacturing, and aftermarket services. Jabil’s expertise spans sectors such as healthcare, automotive, clean technology, telecommunications, consumer electronics, and packaging, enabling it to support both high-volume production and complex, mission-critical applications.
Founded in 1966 by William E.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Jabil
- The day the gold market broke
- Forget AI, This Will Be the Next Big Tech Breakthrough
- ~$1.5T SpaceX IPO: Pre-IPO Opportunity
- Gold’s getting scarce.
- End of America Update
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.