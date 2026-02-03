Allianz Asset Management GmbH Purchases 97,019 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. $CHTR

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 13.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 842,290 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 97,019 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $231,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 129.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,356,000 after purchasing an additional 6,691 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 48.1% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 141.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 451.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

CHTR stock opened at $213.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $27.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.05. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.38 and a twelve month high of $437.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $202.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $10.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.40 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.73 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 24.63%. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.10 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 38.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Positive Sentiment: TD Cowen raised its price target to $437 and maintained a “buy” rating — a large upside signal that supports upside momentum for the stock. TD Cowen raises PT to $437

CHTR has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Exane BNP Paribas restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Zacks Research downgraded Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $220.00 target price on Charter Communications in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and eight have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $338.47.

In other news, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.18, for a total transaction of $271,416.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 10,146 shares in the company, valued at $2,294,822.28. The trade was a 10.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Charter Communications, Inc is a U.S.-based telecommunications and mass media company that provides broadband communications and video services to residential and business customers. Operating primarily under the Spectrum brand, the company offers high-speed internet, cable television, digital voice (phone) and wireless services, as well as managed and enterprise networking solutions for commercial customers. Charter’s service portfolio targets both consumer and business markets with bundled and standalone offerings designed to meet streaming, connectivity and communications needs.

The company’s consumer-facing products include Spectrum Internet, Spectrum TV and Spectrum Voice, while Spectrum Mobile provides wireless service through arrangements with national wireless carriers.

