AlphaQuest LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. $GIS

AlphaQuest LLC lowered its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 69.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,910 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of General Mills by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in General Mills by 5.0% in the third quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its stake in General Mills by 4.2% in the third quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 5,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in General Mills by 1.3% during the second quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Mills Stock Performance

NYSE GIS opened at $45.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81 and a beta of -0.06. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.78 and a 52-week high of $67.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

General Mills Announces Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 17th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.07. General Mills had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 13.51%.The company had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. General Mills has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.580-3.790 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 10th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on GIS. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of General Mills from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Weiss Ratings cut General Mills from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.33.

Insider Transactions at General Mills

In other General Mills news, insider Paul Joseph Gallagher sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.15, for a total transaction of $72,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 48,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,338,549.20. This represents a 3.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc (NYSE: GIS) is a multinational consumer foods company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of branded food products. Its product categories include ready-to-eat and hot cereals, baking mixes and ingredients, snacks and bars, refrigerated and frozen doughs, yogurt and other dairy products, and a variety of shelf-stable meals and meal components. The company’s portfolio features widely recognized consumer brands across grocery store, mass channel and foodservice outlets.

Founded in the early 20th century and incorporated under its current name in 1928, General Mills has grown through both internal brand development and strategic expansion to become a global food company.

