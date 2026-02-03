AlphaQuest LLC Lowers Stock Position in Radian Group Inc. $RDN

AlphaQuest LLC cut its stake in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,604 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 43,919 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Radian Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $85,785,000. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al purchased a new position in Radian Group in the 2nd quarter worth $69,714,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Radian Group by 113.3% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 744,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,806,000 after purchasing an additional 395,370 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Radian Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,048,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Radian Group in the second quarter valued at about $8,726,000. Institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Radian Group stock opened at $32.91 on Tuesday. Radian Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.32 and a 12 month high of $38.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.72.

Radian Group ( NYSE:RDN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.20. Radian Group had a net margin of 45.90% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The company had revenue of $303.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.77 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. Radian Group’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 24th were given a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 24th. Radian Group’s payout ratio is currently 25.44%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RDN shares. Weiss Ratings downgraded Radian Group from a “buy (a-)” rating to a “buy (b+)” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Radian Group in a report on Friday, January 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Radian Group from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Radian Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Radian Group from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “cautious” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Radian Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

In related news, EVP Eric Ray sold 13,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total transaction of $496,869.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) is a leading provider of private mortgage insurance and related risk management solutions in the United States. Through its primary subsidiary, Radian Guaranty Inc, the company underwrites borrower-paid and lender-paid mortgage insurance that protects lenders and investors from potential losses arising from borrower defaults. Radian’s core business focuses on supporting residential mortgage originations and servicing by offering capital-efficient credit protection and credit risk transfer strategies.

Beyond mortgage insurance, Radian offers an array of real estate transaction services under its Radian Title division.

