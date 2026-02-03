AlphaQuest LLC Purchases New Position in Amgen Inc. $AMGN

AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 3,321 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMGN shares. Erste Group Bank upgraded Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Amgen from $400.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $335.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $335.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $342.45.

Amgen Stock Performance

AMGN stock opened at $344.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $261.43 and a 1 year high of $353.25. The company has a market cap of $185.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $332.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $309.74.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The medical research company reported $5.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.01 by $0.63. Amgen had a return on equity of 162.59% and a net margin of 19.47%.The business had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a $2.52 dividend. This represents a $10.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 73.57%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 6,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.83, for a total transaction of $2,317,053.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 41,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,120,924.09. The trade was a 14.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 3,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.26, for a total transaction of $1,058,659.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 7,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,436,703.50. This represents a 30.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 10,908 shares of company stock valued at $3,674,966 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc (NASDAQ: AMGN) is a global biotechnology company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering human therapeutics that address serious illnesses. Amgen’s work centers on biologic medicines derived from cellular and molecular biology, with an emphasis on translating advances in human genetics and protein science into therapies for patients.

Amgen’s commercial portfolio has historically included biologics used in oncology, supportive care, nephrology, bone health and cardiovascular disease.

