American Capital Advisory LLC Buys 3,152 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

American Capital Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 63.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,081 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,152 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 0.8% of American Capital Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. American Capital Advisory LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cooksen Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC now owns 247 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. PayPay Securities Corp raised its position in Amazon.com by 62.3% during the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 250 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth $74,000. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. now owns 363 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,768 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.90, for a total transaction of $3,853,879.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 6,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,613.70. The trade was a 73.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.94, for a total value of $4,311,031.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,208,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,070,771.40. The trade was a 0.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 47,061 shares of company stock worth $10,351,262 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock opened at $243.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.32, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $233.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $229.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.01. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.38 and a 52-week high of $258.60.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Susquehanna set a $300.00 price objective on Amazon.com and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho downgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-four have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $296.18.

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

