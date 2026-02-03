American International Group (AIG) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.88 per share and revenue of $6.9892 billion for the quarter. Investors may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, February 11, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Get American International Group alerts:

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 11.89%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. On average, analysts expect American International Group to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

American International Group Stock Performance

Shares of AIG opened at $73.89 on Tuesday. American International Group has a 1 year low of $71.25 and a 1 year high of $88.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on AIG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of American International Group from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of American International Group from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on American International Group from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on American International Group from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American International Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.42.

View Our Latest Report on American International Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American International Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,091,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in American International Group by 30.7% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 11.5% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 244,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,958,000 after acquiring an additional 25,311 shares during the period. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the second quarter worth approximately $269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

About American International Group

(Get Free Report)

American International Group, Inc (AIG) is a global insurance holding company that provides a broad range of property-casualty insurance, specialty insurance, and risk management solutions to institutional, commercial and individual customers. Through its operating subsidiaries, AIG underwrites commercial and personal lines products—ranging from general liability, property, and casualty coverages to specialty lines such as professional liability, surety, cyber and marine—along with related services designed to help clients manage and transfer risk.

The company also has a long history in life insurance, retirement solutions and asset management through businesses that have been restructured or separated over time.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.