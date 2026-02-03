Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Has $5.12 Million Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. $ROK

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,377 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $5,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $281,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 75.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after buying an additional 3,513 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 142.7% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 7,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 4,295 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 233.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Group LLC raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 4,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $429.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $48.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.52. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $215.00 and a fifty-two week high of $429.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $405.45 and its 200 day moving average is $371.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.40. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 32.69%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Rockwell Automation has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.200-12.200 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 61,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.56, for a total transaction of $24,159,252.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 83,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,841,311.88. The trade was a 42.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 1,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.06, for a total value of $682,697.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 12,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,905,132. This represents a 12.22% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 87,231 shares of company stock valued at $34,418,889 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on ROK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $329.00 to $448.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Zacks Research cut shares of Rockwell Automation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Monday, December 15th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $440.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $380.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $410.12.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ROK

Rockwell Automation Profile

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation is a global industrial automation and digital transformation company headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The firm designs, manufactures and supports control systems, industrial control hardware and software, and related services that help manufacturers and industrial operators automate processes, improve productivity and enable data-driven decision making. Rockwell traces its heritage to the Allen-Bradley and Rockwell automation businesses and positions itself as a provider of integrated automation solutions across discrete and process industries.

The company’s product portfolio includes programmable logic controllers (PLCs), human-machine interfaces (HMIs), variable frequency drives, sensors, safety components and other industrial control hardware, often marketed under the Allen-Bradley brand.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.