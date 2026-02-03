Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Increases Stock Position in AT&T Inc. $T

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 141.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 207,132 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,499 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in AT&T were worth $5,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get AT&T alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in T. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. raised its position in AT&T by 363.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. now owns 895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 217.3% during the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Curio Wealth LLC grew its position in AT&T by 26,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting AT&T

Here are the key news stories impacting AT&T this week:

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T stock opened at $26.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.32. The company has a market cap of $186.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.39. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.95 and a 12-month high of $29.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $33.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.91 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 17.47%.AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. AT&T has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.350 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 12th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 12th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on T. Arete Research set a $20.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Loop Capital set a $29.00 price objective on AT&T in a research report on Friday, December 19th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on AT&T from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.83.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on T

About AT&T

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.

AT&T’s product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.