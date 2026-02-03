AutoZone, Inc. $AZO Shares Acquired by Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 16.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,315 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $5,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in AutoZone by 8.3% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,179,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 8,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,145,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 132.8% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 68.2% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,251,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 60.0% in the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AZO shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on AutoZone from $4,775.00 to $4,200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of AutoZone to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Raymond James Financial cut their price objective on AutoZone from $4,800.00 to $4,600.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4,400.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane reduced their target price on shares of AutoZone from $4,811.00 to $4,268.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4,285.00.

AutoZone Stock Performance

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $3,731.09 on Tuesday. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $3,210.72 and a one year high of $4,388.11. The company has a market cap of $61.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3,574.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,851.23.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 9th. The company reported $31.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $32.69 by ($1.65). AutoZone had a net margin of 12.78% and a negative return on equity of 65.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $32.52 EPS. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoZone announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at AutoZone

In other news, Director Michael A. George bought 145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3,398.13 per share, for a total transaction of $492,728.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 566 shares in the company, valued at $1,923,341.58. This trade represents a 34.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Earl G. Graves, Jr. sold 250 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,295.00, for a total transaction of $823,750.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,102,665. The trade was a 4.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 347 shares of company stock valued at $1,179,256 and sold 9,447 shares valued at $34,179,923. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AutoZone Profile

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc (NYSE: AZO) is a retailer and distributor of automotive replacement parts and accessories. Headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee, the company supplies a wide range of aftermarket components, maintenance items and accessories for passenger cars, light trucks and commercial vehicles. Its product assortment includes engine parts, electrical components, batteries, brakes, filters, fluids and interior and exterior accessories, supported by inventory management and logistics systems to serve retail customers and professional service providers.

AutoZone serves both do‑it‑yourself (DIY) consumers and commercial customers such as independent repair shops and service centers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.