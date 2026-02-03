Bradley Lazich Acquires 153,846 Shares of Nortec Minerals (CVE:NVT) Stock

Nortec Minerals Corp. (CVE:NVT – Get Free Report) insider Bradley Lazich purchased 153,846 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.07 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,769.22. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 8,354,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$584,825.22. This represents a 1.88% increase in their position.
Nortec Minerals Stock Down 22.2%
NVT opened at C$0.04 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 2.81. Nortec Minerals Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.90.
Nortec Minerals Company Profile
