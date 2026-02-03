Bradley Lazich Acquires 153,846 Shares of Nortec Minerals (CVE:NVT) Stock

Nortec Minerals Corp. (CVE:NVT – Get Free Report) insider Bradley Lazich purchased 153,846 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.07 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,769.22. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 8,354,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$584,825.22. This represents a 1.88% increase in their position.

Nortec Minerals Stock Down 22.2%

NVT opened at C$0.04 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 2.81. Nortec Minerals Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Nortec Minerals Company Profile

Featured Articles

Nortec Minerals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, zinc, copper, lead, silver, and lithium deposits. It holds interests in the Tammela project located in southwest Finland; the Sturgeon Lake VMS property located in Ontario, Canada; and the Mattagami River zinc project located in Ontario, Canada. The company was formerly known as Nortec Ventures Corp. and changed its name to Nortec Minerals Corp. in January 2010. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

