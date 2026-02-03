Buck Wealth Strategies LLC Boosts Holdings in Ford Motor Company $F

Buck Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 197.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,634 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,275 shares during the quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the first quarter worth approximately $304,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 147,760 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 43,385 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Ascent Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 89,875 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 7,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 300,465 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,260,000 after buying an additional 2,774 shares during the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.19.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $13.81 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.52. The company has a market cap of $55.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.12. Ford Motor Company has a one year low of $8.44 and a one year high of $14.50.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.72%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) is an American multinational automaker headquartered in Dearborn, Michigan. Founded by Henry Ford in 1903, the company became an early pioneer of mass-production techniques with the Model T and the adoption of the moving assembly line. Today, Ford designs, manufactures, markets and services a broad range of vehicles and mobility solutions under the Ford and Lincoln brands, spanning passenger cars, SUVs, pickup trucks and commercial vehicles.

Ford’s business activities extend beyond vehicle production to include parts and aftermarket services, fleet and commercial sales, and automotive financing through Ford Motor Credit Company.

