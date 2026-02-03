Buck Wealth Strategies LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Buck Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,359 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin comprises about 1.6% of Buck Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $11,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Tableaux LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 34,231.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tableaux LLC now owns 623,115 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $288,589,000 after purchasing an additional 621,300 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 169.3% in the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 572,272 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $265,030,000 after buying an additional 359,748 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,697,527 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,048,993,000 after acquiring an additional 214,565 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth about $92,628,000. Finally, VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth about $89,850,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $464.00 to $517.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $543.00 price objective (down from $630.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $586.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $592.88.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.2%

LMT stock opened at $635.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $146.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.23. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 1-year low of $410.11 and a 1-year high of $645.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $513.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $482.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $5.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.33 by ($0.53). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 108.53%. The business had revenue of $20.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current year.

Trending Headlines about Lockheed Martin

Here are the key news stories impacting Lockheed Martin this week:

About Lockheed Martin

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin’s product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.