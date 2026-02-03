Callan Family Office LLC Buys 13,318 Shares of Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Callan Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 30.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 57,224 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,318 shares during the period. Callan Family Office LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $16,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 130.0% in the 3rd quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Winnow Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter worth $37,000. Corundum Trust Company INC bought a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Kilter Group LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the second quarter valued at $30,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $160.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $193.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.79. Oracle Corporation has a 52-week low of $118.86 and a 52-week high of $345.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $460.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.65.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.62. Oracle had a return on equity of 70.60% and a net margin of 25.28%.The business had revenue of $16.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 9th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.59%.

Key Oracle News

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on ORCL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Oracle from $355.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Oracle from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Oracle from $270.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.03.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.61, for a total value of $437,064.03. Following the transaction, the director owned 25,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,032,429.56. This represents a 7.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Hura sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.89, for a total value of $2,953,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 234,077 shares in the company, valued at $46,087,420.53. The trade was a 6.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 62,223 shares of company stock valued at $12,136,764 over the last 90 days. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle’s product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

Featured Articles

