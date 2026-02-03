Callan Family Office LLC Has $13.94 Million Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Callan Family Office LLC reduced its position in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 65,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,716 shares during the period. Callan Family Office LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $13,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:COF opened at $223.87 on Tuesday. Capital One Financial Corporation has a one year low of $143.22 and a one year high of $259.64. The company has a market cap of $142.32 billion, a PE ratio of 75.63, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $235.12 and a 200-day moving average of $223.45.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.14 by ($0.28). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $15.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 17,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.03, for a total transaction of $3,961,015.20. Following the transaction, the insider owned 48,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,727,379.45. This represents a 26.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Celia Karam sold 2,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total transaction of $640,488.40. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 63,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,837,908.95. This trade represents a 4.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 89,922 shares of company stock valued at $20,480,489. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on COF shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Capital One Financial from $294.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.70.

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company’s core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

