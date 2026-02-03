Callan Family Office LLC Lowers Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Callan Family Office LLC decreased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,507 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,796 shares during the quarter. Callan Family Office LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $13,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rossmore Private Capital raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 998 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 112 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Vertex Planning Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC now owns 917 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Vision MN LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. True Vision MN LLC now owns 766 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $496.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $178.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $557.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $511.48. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $425.00 and a 1-year high of $609.08.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 28.38%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ISRG. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $620.00 target price (up previously from $610.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $616.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $603.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $655.00 to $645.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $620.41.

In other news, EVP Henry L. Charlton sold 13,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total transaction of $7,963,980.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,480. This trade represents a 81.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Fredrik Widman sold 2,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $1,136,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,150. This trade represents a 81.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,683 shares of company stock valued at $42,066,425. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon’s hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive’s business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

