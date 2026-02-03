Capital One Financial Corporation $COF Shares Sold by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp trimmed its stake in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 5.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 145,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,211 shares during the quarter. Capital One Financial comprises approximately 0.9% of Heritage Investors Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $31,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth about $254,000. Cortland Associates Inc. MO acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,391,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 53.9% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 88,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,830,000 after purchasing an additional 30,991 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $647,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 334.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 7,241 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Trading Up 2.3%

Capital One Financial stock opened at $223.87 on Tuesday. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $143.22 and a 12-month high of $259.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.32 billion, a PE ratio of 75.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by ($0.28). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 3.54%.The firm had revenue of $15.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $270.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $263.00 to $256.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $274.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Ravi Raghu sold 13,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $3,362,500.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 30,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,584,250. The trade was a 30.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Neal Blinde sold 43,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.83, for a total transaction of $9,583,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 73,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,198,026.60. The trade was a 37.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 89,922 shares of company stock valued at $20,480,489. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company’s core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

