Casino Stocks To Consider – February 2nd

DraftKings, MGM Resorts International, and Red Rock Resorts are the three Casino stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Casino stocks are equity shares of companies that own, operate, or provide services to casinos and other gambling businesses, including land-based resorts, racetracks with gaming, and online gaming platforms. Investors treat them as cyclical, often higher-volatility plays that are sensitive to consumer discretionary spending, tourism trends, and regulatory or legal changes. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Casino stocks within the last several days.

DraftKings (DKNG)

DraftKings Inc. operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

MGM Resorts International (MGM)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Red Rock Resorts (RRR)

Red Rock Resorts, Inc., through its interest in Station Casinos LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. The company owns and operates gaming and entertainment facilities, including Durango Casino & Resort and smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

