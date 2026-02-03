Centene Corporation $CNC Shares Acquired by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,465 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,515 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Centene were worth $2,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centene during the third quarter worth $27,000. WPG Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Centene by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Centene by 11,011.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Centene by 54.9% during the third quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 248.2% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CNC. Zacks Research upgraded Centene from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Barclays set a $44.00 price target on shares of Centene and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Centene from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Centene from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centene presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.81.

NYSE CNC opened at $42.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Centene Corporation has a one year low of $25.08 and a one year high of $66.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.00 billion, a PE ratio of -3.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.48.

Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC) is a diversified, multi-national healthcare enterprise that specializes in providing services to government-sponsored and national health programs. The company primarily acts as a managed care organization, delivering healthcare coverage and administering benefits for Medicaid, the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP), Medicare Advantage, and individual marketplace plans. Centene also contracts with federal and state agencies to manage specialty care programs and community-based services for vulnerable populations.

Centene’s offerings extend beyond traditional insurance to include a range of specialty and support services.

