Centene Corporation $CNC Shares Purchased by National Pension Service

National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 12.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,042,866 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,347 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Centene were worth $37,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Centene in the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Centene by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 4,315 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Centene by 8.6% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 65,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 5,206 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 4.4% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 108,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,904,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 35.8% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 65,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 17,229 shares in the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $42.72 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.64. The company has a market capitalization of $21.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.48. Centene Corporation has a 1 year low of $25.08 and a 1 year high of $66.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CNC shares. Wells Fargo & Company set a $43.00 target price on shares of Centene and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Centene in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Zacks Research raised Centene from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Centene from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.81.

Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC) is a diversified, multi-national healthcare enterprise that specializes in providing services to government-sponsored and national health programs. The company primarily acts as a managed care organization, delivering healthcare coverage and administering benefits for Medicaid, the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP), Medicare Advantage, and individual marketplace plans. Centene also contracts with federal and state agencies to manage specialty care programs and community-based services for vulnerable populations.

Centene’s offerings extend beyond traditional insurance to include a range of specialty and support services.

