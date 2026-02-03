Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO Stake Boosted by Peterson Wealth Services

Peterson Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 210.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,735 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,595 shares during the quarter. Peterson Wealth Services’ holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 393,989,568 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $27,334,996,000 after buying an additional 5,039,714 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 194,695,250 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,507,956,000 after buying an additional 1,067,872 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,252,395 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,864,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,704 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $3,816,825,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 48,531,251 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,367,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,105 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CSCO shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Melius Research increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Evercore ISI raised Cisco Systems from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Barclays increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.81.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $80.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.62 billion, a PE ratio of 30.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.87. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.11 and a twelve month high of $81.16.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The business had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Cisco Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.080-4.140 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.010-1.030 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 2nd were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.65%.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.33, for a total value of $34,381.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 32,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,584,698.08. The trade was a 1.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael D. Capellas sold 10,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.13, for a total transaction of $836,860.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 146,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,289,363.84. This trade represents a 6.90% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,044,865 shares of company stock valued at $81,397,635. 0.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

