CocaCola (KO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.56 per share and revenue of $12.0351 billion for the quarter. Investors may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, February 10, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

CocaCola Stock Performance

Shares of CocaCola stock opened at $75.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.53. CocaCola has a fifty-two week low of $62.35 and a fifty-two week high of $75.70. The firm has a market cap of $324.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on KO shares. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of CocaCola from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of CocaCola from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 31,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.17, for a total transaction of $2,250,751.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,894,396.10. This represents a 12.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Henrique Braun sold 40,390 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $2,864,862.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 62,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,441,707.53. This represents a 39.21% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 211,704 shares of company stock worth $15,005,595. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KO. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CocaCola in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CocaCola during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC acquired a new stake in shares of CocaCola in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Binnacle Investments Inc boosted its stake in shares of CocaCola by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of CocaCola in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

About CocaCola

The Coca‑Cola Company (NYSE: KO) is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

