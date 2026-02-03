Cornerstone Planning Group LLC Has $3.40 Million Stake in Public Storage $PSA

Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 14,992.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,694 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $3,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PSA. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Public Storage by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the second quarter valued at approximately $929,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the second quarter worth $126,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 7.9% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Finally, 111 Capital raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 29.4% during the second quarter. 111 Capital now owns 1,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PSA shares. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Public Storage from $309.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Mizuho cut their price target on Public Storage from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Public Storage from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Wolfe Research downgraded Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Public Storage from $309.00 to $307.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.19.

Public Storage Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $272.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $272.46 and a 200-day moving average of $281.84. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $256.54 and a 12 month high of $322.49. The company has a market capitalization of $47.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.26, a P/E/G ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.01.

Public Storage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Public Storage (NYSE: PSA) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in self-storage services. Headquartered in Glendale, California, the company was founded in the early 1970s and has grown through development and acquisitions to become one of the largest owner-operators of self-storage facilities in the United States. It is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker PSA.

The company’s core business is the ownership, operation and management of self-storage properties that serve both residential and commercial customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.