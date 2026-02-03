Cornerstone Planning Group LLC Increases Stake in VeriSign, Inc. $VRSN

Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 25,943.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,167 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,151 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VRSN. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its stake in shares of VeriSign by 112.5% during the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 102 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in VeriSign during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, North Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of VeriSign by 239.0% during the 3rd quarter. North Capital Inc. now owns 139 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VRSN opened at $251.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.25 and a beta of 0.75. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $211.79 and a 1 year high of $310.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $247.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $260.66.

In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.28, for a total transaction of $496,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 414,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,812,499.72. This represents a 0.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 498 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.71, for a total transaction of $123,857.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 30,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,613,759.23. This trade represents a 1.60% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,999 shares of company stock worth $9,367,804. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VRSN. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of VeriSign in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research lowered VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $325.00 price target on shares of VeriSign in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of VeriSign in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on VeriSign from $270.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $282.00.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc (NASDAQ: VRSN) is an internet infrastructure company that operates critical components of the global Domain Name System (DNS) and provides cybersecurity-related services. The company is best known as the authoritative registry operator for the .com and .net top-level domains, maintaining the central databases and zone files that enable domain name resolution for millions of websites. VeriSign’s registry role is performed under contractual agreements with Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN) and involves high-availability, highly secure operations to support continuous internet connectivity.

In addition to its registry business, VeriSign offers a suite of services designed to protect and accelerate DNS and internet traffic for enterprises and service providers.

