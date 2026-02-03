CVS Health (CVS) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.99 per share and revenue of $103.6718 billion for the quarter. Individuals can check the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, February 10, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $75.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $95.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 198.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.50. CVS Health has a 12 month low of $53.36 and a 12 month high of $85.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.85 and a 200-day moving average of $75.33.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 700.00%.

Institutional Trading of CVS Health

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVS. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 905,715 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $62,474,000 after buying an additional 134,535 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in CVS Health by 1.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,121,377 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $77,353,000 after acquiring an additional 13,329 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in CVS Health by 1.3% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 585,073 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $40,358,000 after purchasing an additional 7,588 shares in the last quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 25.0% during the second quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,063 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,609,404 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $111,017,000 after purchasing an additional 119,439 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CVS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $92.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Bank of America lowered their target price on CVS Health from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on CVS Health from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.82.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation is a diversified healthcare company that operates a large network of retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit management services and health care solutions. Headquartered in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, the company traces its roots to the early 1960s and has grown into an integrated provider of prescription drugs, over‑the‑counter products, clinical services and health insurance offerings. Its operating model combines retail pharmacy locations and in‑store clinics with broader pharmacy and health plan capabilities.

Key business activities include CVS Pharmacy retail operations, MinuteClinic walk‑in medical clinics and HealthHUB locations that offer expanded clinical services.

