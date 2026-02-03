David Daniel Cates Sells 360,000 Shares of Denison Mines (TSE:DML) Stock

Denison Mines Corp. (TSE:DML – Get Free Report) (NYSE:DNN) Director David Daniel Cates sold 360,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.82, for a total value of C$2,095,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,760,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$10,243,200. The trade was a 16.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock.

Denison Mines Trading Down 3.9%

TSE DML opened at C$5.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.64 billion, a PE ratio of -23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.75. Denison Mines Corp. has a 12 month low of C$1.58 and a 12 month high of C$5.97.

Denison Mines (TSE:DML – Get Free Report) (NYSE:DNN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The company reported C($0.15) EPS for the quarter. Denison Mines had a negative return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 1,029.20%.The company had revenue of C$1.05 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Denison Mines Corp. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, National Bankshares cut their target price on Denison Mines from C$5.00 to C$4.85 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.01.

About Denison Mines

Denison Mines Corp is a uranium exploration and development company with interests focused in the Athabasca Basin region of northern Saskatchewan, Canada. The company has an effective 95% interest in its flagship Wheeler River Uranium Project, which is the largest undeveloped uranium project in the infrastructure rich eastern portion of the Athabasca Basin region of northern Saskatchewan. The company is also engaged in mine decommissioning and environmental services through its Closed Mines group, which manages its Elliot Lake reclamation projects and provides third-party post-closure mine care and maintenance services.

