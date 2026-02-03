Dollar General Corporation $DG Shares Bought by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,987 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,658 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $3,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,817,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,067,403,000 after purchasing an additional 384,447 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Dollar General by 116.0% during the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,714,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,093 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its position in Dollar General by 26.7% in the second quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 2,666,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,037,000 after acquiring an additional 562,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,778,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,422,000 after acquiring an additional 70,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,513,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,130,000 after purchasing an additional 43,602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $140.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price objective on Dollar General from $113.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on Dollar General from $127.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Dollar General from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Dollar General from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.27.

In related news, EVP Roderick J. West sold 2,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.35, for a total value of $304,304.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 36,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,815,001.80. This trade represents a 5.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bryan D. Wheeler sold 9,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.32, for a total value of $1,322,888.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 22,295 shares in the company, valued at $3,016,959.40. This represents a 30.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,673 shares of company stock valued at $7,713,389. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar General stock opened at $143.50 on Tuesday. Dollar General Corporation has a twelve month low of $69.32 and a twelve month high of $154.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $31.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $135.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.11.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.33. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The business had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Dollar General has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.500 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Dollar General Corporation will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 6th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.76%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation is a U.S.-based variety and discount retailer operating a large network of small-format stores that serve primarily rural and suburban communities. The company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker DG and is headquartered in the Nashville/Goodlettsville, Tennessee area. Founded in 1939, Dollar General has grown from a regional operation into one of the nation’s prominent low-price retailers focused on convenience and value.

Dollar General’s stores offer a wide assortment of everyday consumables and household goods, including food and beverage items, cleaning supplies, health and beauty products, paper goods, apparel basics, seasonal merchandise and small household items.

