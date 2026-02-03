Elm Partners Management LLC Makes New $619,000 Investment in Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Elm Partners Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 5,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,000.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.6% in the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 215,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,342,000 after acquiring an additional 5,573 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 389,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,017,000 after purchasing an additional 5,527 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 306,658 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,576,000 after purchasing an additional 9,831 shares during the period. Capital Counsel LLC NY boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Counsel LLC NY now owns 49,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,356,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 116.7% during the second quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 4,123 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.19, for a total value of $351,570.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 28,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,349,758.96. This trade represents a 9.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Research downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 1st. BNP Paribas Exane raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.53.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on XOM

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

XOM stock opened at $138.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $123.25 and a 200-day moving average of $116.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $584.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 0.39. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 12 month low of $97.80 and a 12 month high of $142.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $82.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.98 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 61.58%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.