Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Sells 4,534 Shares of The Clorox Company $CLX

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lowered its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 70.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,534 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Clorox alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Savvy Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 6,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Clorox by 0.8% during the third quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Clorox by 0.3% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 8.5% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westhampton Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 23,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Clorox

In other Clorox news, Director Pierre R. Breber purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $104.13 per share, with a total value of $416,520.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,353,690. This represents a 44.44% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Clorox Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of CLX opened at $113.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.59. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $96.66 and a 12-month high of $161.45.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 358.39% and a net margin of 11.68%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 28th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 77.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CLX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Clorox from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Clorox from $110.00 to $94.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Clorox from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Clorox from $137.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Clorox currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $120.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Clorox

Clorox Profile

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company is a leading manufacturer and marketer of consumer and professional products designed to help people care for their homes and live healthy, sustainable lives. Its portfolio spans cleaning and household products, food and beverages, water filtration systems and cat litter, serving both retail and institutional customers. The company’s flagship bleach and disinfecting products are well known in the United States and many international markets, where they help prevent the spread of germs in homes, hospitals, schools and businesses.

Clorox’s diverse brand lineup includes liquid bleach and surface cleaners, eco-friendly cleaning tools, food preservation and preparation items, charcoal grills and briquettes, specialty foods and beverages, pet care products and personal care lines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.