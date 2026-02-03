Equifax, Inc. $EFX Shares Purchased by National Pension Service

National Pension Service raised its position in Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 182,678 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,853 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Equifax were worth $46,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Equifax alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EFX. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Equifax by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,564 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Heritage Family Offices LLP increased its position in shares of Equifax by 2.8% during the third quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 2,126 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 1.6% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,723 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Equifax by 16.9% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 401 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Equifax by 82.9% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSE:EFX opened at $199.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.25. Equifax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $198.96 and a twelve month high of $281.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $24.40 billion, a PE ratio of 37.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.55.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 24th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 24th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.95%.

EFX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Equifax in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 target price on shares of Equifax in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Equifax from $285.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $271.00 to $266.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $295.00 to $253.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.14.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on EFX

Equifax Profile

(Free Report)

Equifax Inc (NYSE: EFX) is a global data, analytics and technology company that specializes in consumer and commercial credit reporting, decisioning tools and identity solutions. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Equifax is one of the three major consumer credit reporting agencies in the United States and provides credit information and related services to lenders, employers, governments and consumers worldwide.

The company’s offerings include consumer credit reports and scores, credit monitoring and identity protection services, and a range of business-oriented products for risk management, fraud detection and compliance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.